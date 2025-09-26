Leeds United have teased supporters with a mysterious statement ahead of their clash with AFC Bournemouth.

For the first time this season, the Whites will be playing a home game at the traditional time of 3pm on a Saturday afternoon when they face the Cherries tomorrow (September 27).

There is already plenty of excitement with the fixture, with last week’s 3-1 away win at Wolverhampton Wanderers having lifted the mood in LS11.

Leeds have now upped the ante by outlining the plan for “two special announcements” to be made inside the ground.

Leeds United are due to host AFC Bournemouth at Elland Road. | Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images

Fans have been advised to get to their seats 15 minutes before kick-off for the first announcement, with a second due to follow at half-time.

Leeds United statement

A club statement read: “Leeds United will be making two special announcements during Saturday’s Premier League fixture with AFC Bournemouth at Elland Road.

“Supporters are advised to be seated by 2:45pm for the first announcement, with a second announcement to follow at half-time.

Daniel Farke’s Leeds United are set for a return to Elland Road. | Dan Istitene/Getty Images

“Both announcements will not want to be missed by loyal supporters who have followed the club throughout the years. Marching on Together.”