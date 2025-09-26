Prior to last week’s trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers, there were understandable concerns making their way through the Leeds fanbase.

The Whites had not won since their opening game of the season, when a Lukas Nmecha penalty put Everton to the sword.

Arguably more concerningly, Leeds had not managed to score a goal from open play in the Premier League.

Fears were eased at Molineux, as Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Anton Stach and Noah Okafor got in on the act to help Leeds secure a 3-1 win.

Tomorrow (September 27), Daniel Farke’s side will be back on home soil. Bournemouth will visit LS11 and may well have former Whites midfielder Tyler Adams in the centre of midfield.

But who will the American be coming up against? Farke has decisions to make regarding his starting XI, although some decisions have been taken out of his hands.

For a third consecutive game, Brazilian goalkeeper Lucas Perri will be unavailable due to injury. Leeds will also be without versatile attacker Wilfried Gnonto, although Jayden Bogle and Daniel James are in contention after picking up knocks.

Farke said: "Overall, there’s some mixed news. With Jayden, there’s good news, he's back in team training, thank God it was not a broken toe, just a bruise.

"It’s sore and painful but since yesterday, he’s been back in full team training, so he will be available. Daniel James has progressed, yesterday was the first time he rejoined us in team training, he has a chance to be involved. We'll take a late decision.

“There’s bad news with Willy Gnonto who still has some problems with his calf and will definitely miss the match, I hope to have him back in team training next week.

“We hope Lucas can join us next week in team training, so he's not in contention before the international break.”

After Farke’s team news update, The Yorkshire Post has predicted how Leeds will line up against Bournemouth.

Predicted Leeds United XI A predicted Leeds United XI as the Whites prepare to face AFC Bournemouth at Elland Road.

GK: Karl Darlow With Lucas Perri still out injured, Darlow will retain his spot between the sticks. The 34-year-old has been a safe pair of hands in Leeds' last two league fixtures.

RB: Jayden Bogle The right-back is in contention to start despite picking up a knock at Wolves. Quite simply, if he's fit, he plays.