Former Leeds United captain Liam Cooper is reportedly in talks regarding a shock move to CSKA Sofia.

The 33-year-old’s contract at Elland Road expired in the summer, but he has not yet committed to a deal elsewhere.

While there has been no official goodbye from the Whites, he has been replaced as captain and does not appear to have a future with the club.

He has been linked with Championship newcomers Derby County and reports suggested he was closing in on a return to Hull City before the deal collapsed.

The likes of Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers have also been credited with interest in the Scotland international.

Liam Cooper is a free agent following the expiry of his Leeds United contract.

It now appears he could be venturing abroad, with Football Insider claiming he has opened talks with CSKA Sofia. The club compete in the Bulgarian top flight and are believed to be speaking to the experienced defender.

Cooper has spent the bulk of the last decade at Leeds and had previously been on the books of Hull and Chesterfield. A move to Bulgaria would mark the defender’s first away from English football.

