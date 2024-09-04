Leeds United stalwart 'opens talks' over surprise move following Hull City and Derby County links

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 4th Sep 2024, 09:43 BST
Former Leeds United captain Liam Cooper is reportedly in talks regarding a shock move to CSKA Sofia.

The 33-year-old’s contract at Elland Road expired in the summer, but he has not yet committed to a deal elsewhere.

While there has been no official goodbye from the Whites, he has been replaced as captain and does not appear to have a future with the club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He has been linked with Championship newcomers Derby County and reports suggested he was closing in on a return to Hull City before the deal collapsed.

The likes of Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers have also been credited with interest in the Scotland international.

Liam Cooper is a free agent following the expiry of his Leeds United contract.placeholder image
Liam Cooper is a free agent following the expiry of his Leeds United contract. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

It now appears he could be venturing abroad, with Football Insider claiming he has opened talks with CSKA Sofia. The club compete in the Bulgarian top flight and are believed to be speaking to the experienced defender.

Cooper has spent the bulk of the last decade at Leeds and had previously been on the books of Hull and Chesterfield. A move to Bulgaria would mark the defender’s first away from English football.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A vastly experienced figure, Cooper has 284 appearances for Leeds on his CV. He lifted the Championship title as captain in 2020 and featured on a fairly regular basis for the Whites in the Premier League.

Related topics:Derby County
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice