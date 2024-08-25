Hull City transfer news: Liam Cooper set to rejoin Tigers after leaving Leeds United

Liam Cooper is expected to return to Hull City after 11 years away.

The Leeds United captain left Elland Road after a decades' service in the summer, having been unable to agree a new contract. The 32-year-old was marginalised under manager Daniel Farke last season, making the last of eight league starts on Good Friday.

Cooper, who is born in Hull and started his professional career with the Tigers, was in the director's box for Saturday's 0-0 draw with Millwall. It was their first clean sheet of the season.

Sign up to our Sports Editor's Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news.

Hull have signed two centre-backs this summer after selling Jacob Greaves, but neither 21-year-old Finley Burns nor 20-year-old Charlie Hughes came off the bench at the weekend.

The Tigers have made 10 signings this summer but with Oscar Estupinan expected to become their 17th senior departure, they are still looking to add to every department of the side ahead of Friday's transfer deadline.

In-demand Colombian midfielder Gustavo Puerta also watched the game – Hull's third draw in as many Championship games this season – and he too is expected to join the club, though coach Tim Walter resolutely refused to talk about either at full-time.

Puerta is expected to join on an initial loan.

Cooper made his Tigers debut as a 16-year-old but made more appearances on loan, at Carlisle United, Huddersfield Town and Chesterfield, than he did for his hometown club. He joined the Spireites permanently in 2013 after 17 games in all competitions for Hull.

MOVING ON: Liam Cooper acknowledges the Elland Road crowd after May's game between Leeds United and Norwich City, his last for the Whites

Walter is implementing a high-risk strategy of playing out from the back which on the face of it might not seem to suit a traditional-style 32-year-old centre-back like Cooper, but after moving to Leeds in 2014, he flourished under Marcelo Bielsa's innovative coaching, and captained the Whites to the 2020-21 Championship title.

Cooper was part of Scotland's squad at this summer's European Championship, without taking to the field in Germany.

Leeds had talks with Cooper over a new deal but Blackburn Rovers were one of the sides linked to his signature when it became apparent he was unlikely to agree a new deal, but a move did not materialise.

Hull are also targeting a goalkeeper, another midfielder, two wingers and a centre-forward but only have until 11pm on Friday to sign them.

As a free agent, Cooper will be available after that date but with interest in Sean McLoughlin, who has played every minute of the season in the left-sided centre-back role favoured by Cooper, the need may be more pressing than that.