Leeds United star lauded as 'incredible' by Sheffield Wednesday man after display against Norwich City
Leeds booked a place in the Championship play-off final in style, blowing Norwich away in a 4-0 win. Gray was among the standout performers, further enhancing his burgeoning reputation.
Back at right-back after playing in midfield in the first leg, the 18-year-old defied his tender years to produce a mature performance brimming with both aggression and composure.
He caught the eye of Windass, who is now resting up after helping Wednesday retain their Championship status. Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Windass said: “Archie Gray, 18. Incredible.”
Gray has already surpassed the 50-game mark for Leeds in what has been a stunning breakthrough campaign. Prior to the beginning of the season, he had made the senior bench but never made it on the pitch.
He scooped the Championship Young Player of the Season award and has also featured for England at under-21 level in recent months. Unsurprisingly, some of Europe’s biggest clubs have been linked with a swoop for the talented teenager.
However, the minds of the Elland Road faithful were put at ease when he committed to a new contract in January. He will most likely have a key role to play at Wembley, when Leeds face either Southampton or West Bromwich Albion for a place in the Premier League.
