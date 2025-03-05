Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur and Celtic-linked star 'wanted' by European side in £8m deal

Leeds United, Celtic and Tottenham Hotspur-linked midfielder Lennon Miller could reportedly be the subject of an £8m offer from Lyon.

A teenage sensation at Motherwell, Miller has sent his stock soaring with a string of mature displays in the Scottish top flight.

Celtic have been strongly linked with a move for the prodigy, who has represented Scotland’s under-21s despite being just 18.

In November, The Boot Room credited a raft of English clubs with interest in his services. Leeds were among them, as were the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and West Ham United.

Lennon Miller has represented Scotland at various youth levels.Lennon Miller has represented Scotland at various youth levels.
Lennon Miller has represented Scotland at various youth levels. | Timothy Rogers/Getty Images

However, it appears there is also interest from France in the midfielder. According to Football Insider, Lyon are ready to table an £8m offer for the 18-year-old.

The Ligue 1 side are said to have scouted Miller on a number of occasions, believing him to be among Europe’s top prospects.

Motherwell are reportedly aware of the interest in the coveted asset, but will only sell him for a record transfer fee.

Miller has made 30 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring four goals and registering six assists.

Lennon Miller is well thought of at Motherwell.Lennon Miller is well thought of at Motherwell.
Lennon Miller is well thought of at Motherwell. | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Considering there appears to be interest from high-profile clubs in Miller’s signature, a deal could prove hard for Leeds to complete if they do pursue one.

The business Leeds conduct in the summer is likely to depend on their fate in the Championship promotion race, with Premier League status something that would give the Whites greater pulling power.

