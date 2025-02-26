Leeds United will face a busy summer regardless of their fate in the Championship promotion race.

As it stands, the Whites are on course to end their two-year absence from England’s top flight. After their recent win over Sheffield United, Daniel Farke’s side are five points clear at the top of the table.

There is still a lot of football to play but clubs always have to be one step ahead and Leeds will already have vague plans for summer business.

The type of business they conduct will be dependent on their division status, as promotion will allow the club to retain key figures and invest in their squad.

However, failure to escape the Championship for a second year running could force the club’s hand when it comes to the sale of influential figures.

Leeds would also have less pull on the recruitment front, as many of the players they may wish to recruit could have Premier League ambitions.

AI has been asked to predict who Leeds United will sign in the summer - if the Whites regain Premier League status.

Manor Solomon (Tottenham Hotspur, £12m)

A swoop for Solomon appears logical if Leeds are able to clinch promotion. He has been a great fit for Farke’s set-up since arriving on loan and has spoken of his love for the club.

In January, the Israeli winger told The Athletic: “Especially now, I’m really enjoying it and I love living here. Of course, it’s different to London, less things to do and we have less friends here. All the Israelis, they live in London, but we found our place here.

“You can’t predict what will happen in the future, whether I come back to Tottenham, whether I go to a different team, or whether I stay here in Leeds, you can’t predict it, but, of course, for me, the door is really open.”

Everton have also been linked with the 25-year-old, who has weighed in with 14 goal contributions in a Leeds shirt.

Manor Solomon has registered seven goals and seven assists for Leeds United this season. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Cameron Archer (Southampton, loan-to-buy, £15m option)

Leeds targeted Archer in the dying embers of the winter window but could not prise him from the Saints.

The 23-year-old is evidently a player the club are fond of, therefore another push to secure his signature does not appear impossible.

Southampton are currently staring relegation in the face, meaning their grip on the former Sheffield United marksman could be weakened.

James McAtee (Manchester City, loan)

Archer’s former Sheffield United teammate was eyed by Leeds in the summer, but was kept within Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City ranks.

Despite Manchester City’s struggles in the Premier League title race, the playmaker has been limited to occasional cameo appearances.

Another loan switch to Yorkshire could prove tempting and he could provide stiff competition for Brenden Aaronson.

James McAtee has been a bit-part player for Manchester City this season. | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Matt Targett (Newcastle United, £8m)

Talk of Leeds eyeing a move for Targett in the winter window was played down, but that does not mean he could not be an option for the Whites in the future.

Farke has deployed Junior Firpo and Sam Byram at left-back this season, both of whom are out of contract at the end of the season.

