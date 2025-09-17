Leeds United star Ao Tanaka reportedly attracted interest from Celtic, AFC Bournemouth and Brentford last season.

The 27-year-old arrived at Elland Road last summer, making the switch to British shores from Fortuna Dusseldorf for a reported £3m.

He has proven to be a bargain signing and was instrumental as Daniel Farke’s side clinched the Championship title in his maiden Leeds campaign.

Whenever a player’s stock rapidly soars, interested parties tend to circle, and it appears this has been the case with Tanaka.

Ao Tanaka has become a popular figure among Leeds United supporters. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Interest in Ao Tanaka

According to TEAMtalk, Scottish giants Celtic were ready to pounce had Leeds not secured promotion to the Premier League.

Bournemouth and Brentford were also said to be monitoring the midfielder, who has made 47 appearances since his move to West Yorkshire.

There is also thought to have been interest from Germany, although Leeds’ promotion appears to have fended off potential suitors.

Ao Tanaka admission

By Tanaka’s own admission, failure to escape the Championship could have marked the end of his time at Elland Road.

In a recent interview with GOAL, he said: “Of course, there was also the view that if I was doing so well in the games, I could move up even if we weren’t promoted. However, I was well aware that transferring isn’t easy, so I was determined to get promoted.”

Ao Tanaka recently returned from injury to make the bench for Leeds United's trip to Fulham. | Clive Rose/Getty Images

Regarding his experience of being a Leeds player, the dynamic midfielder said: “I didn’t really understand it before I came here. Not even the history or the atmosphere of the stadium. But once I got here, I really realised that this is a club that has to be in the Premier League.

“It’s not often you get to play football at a club with such a history. It was my first time playing football at such a club, so I felt a sense of mission and responsibility.

