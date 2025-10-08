Leeds United are reportedly monitoring Nottingham Forest marksman Chris Wood.

The 33-year-old is no stranger to Elland Road, having represented the Whites for two years. After completing a move from Leicester City, he scored 44 goals in 88 appearances between 2015 and 2017.

He shook off criticism to become a leading light for Leeds and was a regular source of goals during the reign of Garry Monk.

However, his reputation among supporters took a hit when he pulled out of a game ahead of his move to Burnley.

Chris Wood was a talismanic figure for Leeds United during the 2016/17 season. | Bruce Rollinson

Leeds United linked with Chris Wood

According to Leeds United News, Wood is being looked at by his former club as the Whites weigh up the possibility of a shock move.

It is believed the New Zealand international could become available in January despite his impressive 20-goal haul in the Premier League last term.

Ange Postecoglou has taken the reins at the City Ground and it has been suggested Wood’s game time could be reduced if the manager remains in post. However, Postecoglou is already under pressure after an underwhelming start to his tenure.

Wood has also been linked with West Ham United, led by his former Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Chris Wood scored 20 goals for Nottingham Forest last season. | George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United looking to the past

If Leeds did move to re-sign former Barnsley loanee Wood, it would mark a continuation of an interesting trend at Elland Road.

Since the arrival of Daniel Farke as the club’s manager, both Sam Byram and Alex Cairns have been brought back to LS11.

Leeds have also been reunited with academy product Jonny Howson, who has taken on a player-coach role in the under-21s set-up.

There were also links with Wood’s former Leeds teammate Charlie Taylor in the summer of 2023, but that particular reunion did not materialise.