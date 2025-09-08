Leeds United, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are reportedly eyeing Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The 28-year-old initially joined the Eagles on loan from Mainz 05 in 2021, later making his move to Selhurst Park permanent.

He has been a prolific scorer in each of the last two Premier League seasons, although the Frenchman’s future looks uncertain.

According to CaughtOffside, talks over an extension to his current contract have been unproductive.

He is tied down until 2027, but it appears rivals could test Palace’s resolve when the winter transfer window opens.

Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta is reportedly of interest to Leeds United. | Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Leeds United linked with Crystal Palace star

The same report has suggested Leeds could test the waters with a formal offer in January. However, Newcastle and Aston Villa are also thought to be planning bids.

Palace will reportedly demand £40m for the frontman, which could prove to be a stumbling block if Leeds pursue a deal.

The club’s managing director Robbie Evans has claimed the Whites have “maxed” profit and sustainability rules, therefore they could find themselves having to sell to fund a move for Mateta.

Jean-Philippe Mateta helped Crystal Palace win the FA Cup last season. | BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Robbie Evans admission

Evans said: “Yeah, so unequivocally, we are maxing PSR out this season, this summer. We spent everything we could.

“If we had gone onto other targets yesterday or onto higher price players back in July, the consequences would have been seen in the current roster, in terms of players we either could not add beyond the guys that got brought in.

“So, the players that came in in August wouldn't have come had those deals been made in July - or you'd see more key players from last year's promotion side having to go.

“And so for us, there were only a handful of players that were worth even considering making those kinds of sales. And when those top players didn't materialise, we held on to our key players instead.”