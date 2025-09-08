Leeds United are reportedly among the clubs watching West Bromwich Albion star Isaac Price.

The 21-year-old was born in Pontefract, but did not cut his teeth in the academy of a Yorkshire club.

He was instead nurtured by Everton, who handed the midfielder a first-team debut in March 2022. A Premier League debut followed two months later, but he left in 2023 with his senior appearances tally stood at three.

Price sought pastures new in Belgium with Standard Liege, impressing over the course of his time overseas.

West Brom brought the Northern Ireland international back to British shores in January, although he already appears to be attracting interest from elsewhere.

Isaac Price joined West Bromwich Albion earlier this year. | Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images

Leeds United linked with Isaac Price

According to EFL Analysis, Leeds are among the clubs who were keen on Price during the summer and are still watching him closely.

Also believed to be keen are London trio Crystal Palace, Fulham and Brentford, as well as Scott Parker’s Burnley.

It is thought West Brom could face a battle to retain the services of Price, who has shone on the international stage with Northern Ireland.

Clubs are reportedly watching his exploits with a view to potentially making a mid-season move.

Isaac Price has shone on the international stage for Northern Ireland. | Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

Isaac Price’s rising stock

After arriving at The Hawthorns in January, Price said: “I’d say I’m a box-to-box midfielder. I like to get involved in the attacking play, but scoring more goals is an area I’d like to improve. I like defending as well. I love getting back and making tackles.”

The club’s sporting director Andrew Nestor said: “Isaac is a bright, young player whose dynamic midfield play continues our commitment to develop a more youthful, attack-minded style. He is a player we rate highly, having been watching him as far back as last summer.

“At just 21, Isaac already has good top-level experience and I’m pleased we have secured his services permanently on a long-term contract.”

Since making the move, Price has registered four goals and three assists across 20 appearances for the Baggies.

His recent volley for Northern Ireland against Germany made him the country’s youngest player to reach 10 senior goals.