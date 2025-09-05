Leeds United and Birmingham City are reportedly interested in free agent midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former England international, Oxlade-Chamberlain has spent the last two years in Turkey with Bestikas.

However, the 32-year-old recently saw his contract terminated by the Süper Lig giants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is now seeking pastures new and it appears a return to England could be on the cards for the former Southampton, Arsenal and Liverpool midfielder.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is a free agent following his Besiktas departure. | Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Leeds United linked with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

According to Football Insider, Premier League newcomers Leeds are among the clubs with an interest in the newly-available Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Ambitious Championship outfit Birmingham City are also said to be keen, while there is also thought to be interest overseas.

Speaking on Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast, correspondent Pete O’Rourke said: “Oxlade-Chamberlain is available as well. A number of clubs have been having a look at him. He’s got a great CV, played for Arsenal and Liverpool, he’s a Champions League and Premier League winner from his time at Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now that he’s left Besiktas, clubs have been put on alert by his availability. There’s interest from clubs in the Premier League, Championship and across Europe as well, with Leeds and Birmingham among them.

“So I’m sure he’d be ready to return to England after a couple of years away, and I expect there will be some movement on his future soon.”

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain left Liverpool in 2023. | Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Leeds United’s current position

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s career has been hampered by injury, but he is a force to be reckoned with when fully fit.

Leeds, meanwhile, are looking light in the attacking midfielder department, having missed out on Brighton & Hove Albion’s Facundo Buonanotte.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club’s managing director Robbie Evans has played down the possibility of a free agent signing, although stances can shift quickly in football.

He said: “It’s there, but we don’t see using free agency as a priority because there’s only a handful of players we felt were good enough to begin with, and the pool obviously shrinks dramatically when you go from the entirety of the window, or the players in the window, to the handful of free agents that are available.