Patrick Bamford has reportedly attracted interest from multiple Major League Soccer clubs following his Leeds United exit.

After seven years at Elland Road, the 32-year-old was recently freed to seek pastures new.

His contract was ended early after Whites boss Daniel Farke decided the forward would not feature in his Premier League plans.

As a free agent, Bamford can find a new club outside the transfer window and could be set for a move stateside.

Patrick Bamford made some bright appearances from the bench during the late stages of Leeds United's 2024/25 campaign. | Paul Harding/Getty Images

Patrick Bamford attracts MLS ‘interest’

According to Football Insider, the former Middlesbrough marksman has options in the MLS.

The outlet’s correspondent Pete O’Rourke said: “There is interest in Bamford from a few MLS clubs. Bamford got paid up and had his contract cancelled at Leeds to allow him to explore his options.

“A lot of clubs maybe who didn’t get the striking reinforcements they needed in the summer transfer window will look at Bamford.

“Bamford is a top player, maybe he wasn’t going to be in the picture for Leeds in the Premier League but he’s proven he can do it in the Championship.

“MLS clubs believe they can tempt him over to America at this stage of his career. Whether English clubs make a move, it might depend on any injuries that happen in the coming weeks.

“He’s one of the better free agents in the market right now. If any clubs still need a striker, Bamford will be high on their list and I expect his future will be resolved and he will find a new club soon.”

Patrick Bamford is available after Leeds United ended his contract early. | Tony Johnson

Patrick Bamford’s future

Bamford joined Leeds from Middlesbrough in the summer of 2018 for a reported £7m. He played a part in two Championship title-winning campaigns and also delivered a 17-goal haul during the 2020/21 Premier League season.

As well as a move to the United States of America, Bamford has also been linked with Scottish giants Celtic.

He has struggled with injury in recent years, but impressed in cameo appearances from the bench during the latter stages of the 2024/25 campaign.