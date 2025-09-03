Scottish giants Celtic have reportedly made contact with Patrick Bamford following his Leeds United exit.

The 31-year-old is currently available on the free agent market after seeing his Leeds contract brought to an early end.

He had been frozen out by Whites boss Daniel Farke, who decided Bamford would not feature in his Premier League plans.

His exit brought the curtain down on a seven-year Elland Road stay, which included two Championship title wins, a 17-goal Premier League season and an England cap.

Patrick Bamford is a free agent after leaving Leeds United. | George Wood/Getty Images

Celtic eye Patrick Bamford

According to The Herald, he has now attracted interest from Scottish Premiership champions Celtic.

The reported interest has emerged following Celtic’s sale of Adam Idah to Swansea City on deadline day.

Bamford has been troubled by injury in recent years, but did end the 2024/25 campaign with a string of bright cameos from the bench.

If he can remain fit, he could prove to be a shrewd transfer addition for the Bhoys. He developed at pace under the watchful eye of Marcelo Bielsa, who transformed Bamford from a streaky Championship marksman to a prolific Premier League player.

However, struggles with injury and form prevented Bamford continuing on an upward trajectory.

Patrick Bamford was a regular source of goals after Leeds United were last promoted to the Premier League. | Molly Darlington - Pool/Getty Images

Patrick Bamford’s farewell

In his farewell statement, Bamford paid tribute to the former Leeds boss and his influence.

He said: "Right now, with the way it has come to an end and the way things have been handled recently it is all too raw for me to reflect on immediately.

"But in the years to come I will look back at this period of my life with nothing but joy and pride and be super happy with what I have achieved.

"I want to thank all the managers I played under but especially Marcelo Bielsa. I don't know where the club would be without the foundations he laid.

“The club became a massive part of my world, and I tried to make you proud by doing the most I could on the pitch and also in the community.