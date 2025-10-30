Leeds United outcast Illan Meslier subject of 'enquiries' as Club Brugge named as admirers
The 25-year-old has made 214 appearances between the sticks for Leeds since his arrival from Lorient in 2019.
He has lifted the Championship trophy twice and was once revered as one of Europe’s most exciting goalkeeping prospects.
However, struggles with form have dented his reputation and he is currently serving as Leeds’ third-choice stopper.
An exit seemed likely in the summer and although one did not materialise, transfer speculation has not died down.
Illan Meslier eyed
According to Voetbal Krant, Meslier is being closely monitored by Belgian giants Club Brugge. Fellow Belgian Pro League outfit Anderlecht are also said to have enquired.
A move could allow Meslier to breathe life back into his career, especially if he is given an opportunity to be a number one.
His talent cannot be denied, but he looked bereft of confidence at various stages throughout the 2024/25 campaign.
Karl Darlow took the Frenchman’s spot between the sticks and delivered assured performances to get Leeds over the line in the Championship promotion race.
Darlow himself has since been demoted, finding himself playing the understudy role once again following the club’s signing of Lucas Perri from Lyon.
Illan Meslier verdict issued
In September, Whites legend Tony Dorigo conceded Meslier was not in an ideal situation on the fringes of Daniel Farke’s squad.
He told The Yorkshire Post: “As always, there's a buying and a selling club and a player in the middle, and sometimes those three don't quite align.
“For Illan, it's not an ideal situation, but he's a professional and I'm sure he'll make the best of it and wait for his opportunity - whether it's at Leeds or somewhere else.
“Goalkeeper's a unique position, they certainly need backing. They need a run of games. Illan will say himself, last season he got backing but made mistakes. You keep backing your goalkeeper bit eventually, I think it was one mistake too many. The manager changed it.
"Karl Darlow came in at the end of last season and didn't make mistakes, just solid, superb, and got through. You can see why [the change was made].
“You're coming up to the Premier League, you're looking to improve in every single position. We've gone out and bought Lucas Perri. That's what happens in football and every player understands that.”