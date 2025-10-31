Leeds United and Sunderland’s chances of landing Brentford playmaker Fabio Carvalho have been rated.

Just over a year has passed since Brentford paid a reported £27.5m to lure the attacking midfielder from Liverpool.

He had found opportunities limited at Anfield, but dazzled during a loan spell in the Championship with Hull City.

The move to Brentford appeared to be a logical one for the Fulham star, one that could allow him to take centre stage at a Premier League club.

It has not quite worked out for the 23-year-old, who has been a bit-part player for the Bees. This season, he has been afforded just one start in the Premier League.

Fabio Carvalho has scored twice in the Carabao Cup for Brentford this season. | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Fabio Carvalho transfer claim

His lack of action has fuelled talk of interest from Leeds, Sunderland and Wolverhampton Wanderers, who were recently linked to Carvalho by Mackem News.

However, reporter Graeme Bailey has claimed a move to Germany is more likely for the former Portugal U21s star.

He told Leeds United News: “I’ve heard a lot about him. I think they will let him go out. I think a move back into Europe and back to Germany is most likely. I don’t see Brentford letting him go to a rival. It’s pretty nonsensical, really.”

Fabio Carvalho spent the second half of the 2023/24 season on loan at Hull City. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Leeds United’s playmaker dilemma

In the summer window, Leeds appeared to have an attack-minded midfielder on their shopping list. They made a move to sign Facundo Buonanotte on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, only to be pipped to the post by Chelsea.

It was a hammer blow for the Whites, although manager Daniel Farke has not regularly deployed a ‘number 10’ as he did in the Championship.

Instead, Brenden Aaronson has been shifted out wide with less outwardly attacking options preferred in the centre.

While there has been a change to the system, Farke may need to be flexible over the course of the campaign. Having another attacking midfielder capable of unlocking defences could prove incredibly useful, especially considering Aaronson has struggled for consistency.