Leeds United-linked playmaker Roland Sallai is reportedly set to join Turkish side Galatasaray from Freiburg.

The 27-year-old was among the many attacking players linked with a move to Elland Road in the latter stages of the British summer transfer window.

Leeds were said to be pushing to strike a £7.6m deal for Sallai, who has been on the books of German outfit Freiburg since 2018.

A move failed to materialise and Leeds can no longer buy players following the closure of their transfer window. Clubs in some countries, on the other hand, can still conduct business and Sallai looks set for a move.

Roland Sallai was linked with Leeds United in the summer transfer window. | Alex Grimm/Getty Images

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Sallai is travelling to Istanbul to complete a move to Galatasaray. The deal is thought to be worth €6m (£5m).

Leeds CEO Angus Kinnear recently conducted his annual interview with The Square Ball and spoke candidly about players the club missed out on in the summer.

