Leeds United 'transfer target' closing in on £5m move as Fabrizio Romano issues update
The 27-year-old was among the many attacking players linked with a move to Elland Road in the latter stages of the British summer transfer window.
Leeds were said to be pushing to strike a £7.6m deal for Sallai, who has been on the books of German outfit Freiburg since 2018.
A move failed to materialise and Leeds can no longer buy players following the closure of their transfer window. Clubs in some countries, on the other hand, can still conduct business and Sallai looks set for a move.
According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Sallai is travelling to Istanbul to complete a move to Galatasaray. The deal is thought to be worth €6m (£5m).
Leeds CEO Angus Kinnear recently conducted his annual interview with The Square Ball and spoke candidly about players the club missed out on in the summer.
He spoke of interest in Sheffield United’s Gustavo Hamer, as well as Emiliano Buendia, James McAtee and Fabio Carvalho.
While Leeds did not recruit a traditional playmaker, they did land attack-minded midfielders in Joe Rothwell and Ao Tanaka. They also strengthened on the flanks, signing Largie Ramazani and Manor Solomon.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.