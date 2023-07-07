Leeds United transfers: Daniel Farke's new-look starting XI if the transfer rumours are true - gallery
Pre-season is underway at Leeds United but some of those in training at Thorp Arch may begin the 2023/24 season elsewhere.
Comings and goings are widely anticipated at Elland Road, with several members of the squad that failed to keep the club in the Premier League being linked with departures. There have already been some high-profile exits, with Robin Koch the most recent to leave the club.
Trimming the squad will allow for new blood, which appears to be necessary for a club in need of rejuvenation. The rumour mill is turning at a rapid pace and based on links with players, here is how Leeds United could potentially line up this season.
