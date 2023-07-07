All Sections
Leeds United transfers: Daniel Farke's new-look starting XI if the transfer rumours are true - gallery

Pre-season is underway at Leeds United but some of those in training at Thorp Arch may begin the 2023/24 season elsewhere.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 7th Jul 2023, 12:33 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 12:34 BST

Comings and goings are widely anticipated at Elland Road, with several members of the squad that failed to keep the club in the Premier League being linked with departures. There have already been some high-profile exits, with Robin Koch the most recent to leave the club.

Trimming the squad will allow for new blood, which appears to be necessary for a club in need of rejuvenation. The rumour mill is turning at a rapid pace and based on links with players, here is how Leeds United could potentially line up this season.

Illan Meslier's days at the club appear numbered and Joel Robles was not offered a new deal at the end of the season, therefore a new goalkeeper could be on Leeds' shopping list. The experienced Karl Darlow, currently of Newcastle United, has been linked.

Illan Meslier's days at the club appear numbered and Joel Robles was not offered a new deal at the end of the season, therefore a new goalkeeper could be on Leeds' shopping list. The experienced Karl Darlow, currently of Newcastle United, has been linked.

The defender has been the subject of transfer speculation but has reportedly been given assurances over playing time if he remains at Elland Road, which could tempt him to stay.

The defender has been the subject of transfer speculation but has reportedly been given assurances over playing time if he remains at Elland Road, which could tempt him to stay.

The 2023/24 campaign could be the one in which Cresswell establishes himself at Elland Road. Robin Koch has already left on loan and with Diego Llorente reportedly close to following the German out of the door, Cresswell could be given a chance to secure first-team regular status.

The 2023/24 campaign could be the one in which Cresswell establishes himself at Elland Road. Robin Koch has already left on loan and with Diego Llorente reportedly close to following the German out of the door, Cresswell could be given a chance to secure first-team regular status.

The Liverpool defender has been linked with a move to Elland Road and could be paired up with Cresswell if recruited by the Whites.

The Liverpool defender has been linked with a move to Elland Road and could be paired up with Cresswell if recruited by the Whites.

