For clubs promoted from the Championship, being competitive in the top flight is incredibly difficult.

The weary fans of clubs such as Southampton and Leicester City will attest to that, but Leeds will be keen to buck the concerning trend of immediate relegations.

Germany-capped frontman Lukas Nmecha is the only new signing on board as it stands, having made the switch from Wolfsburg.

It is widely expected that Udinese’s Jaka Bijol will follow, with the Slovenia international having completed a medical in West Yorkshire.

However, many would argue more additions will be needed to make Leeds a force to reckoned with in England’s unforgiving top tier.

Much is made of the growing financial disparity in English football and while Leeds will have money to spend, they will not be able to outbid many of their league rivals. The free agent market, therefore, could well prove appealing.

Here are 17 players set to be unattached who Leeds could potentially target this summer.

Michael Keane Everton have not officially released the centre-back, but the expiry of his contract is approaching and Leeds have been linked.

Callum Wilson Newcastle United are holding talks with the out-of-contract marksman but he has not yet put pen to paper - and Leeds have been linked.

Jamie Vardy Leicester City have confirmed the legendary marksman is seeking pastures new.