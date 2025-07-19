Leeds United are set to renew their rivalry with Manchester United in Sweden.

The Whites will take part in their first pre-season friendly this afternoon, taking on the Red Devils in the Swedish capital of Stockholm.

It will be an opportunity for manager Daniel Farke to run the rule over new signings and test his side’s readiness for the Premier League.

The rivals last met in a friendly in the summer of 2023, when Farke’s Elland Road reign was in its infancy.

Oslo staged the meeting and Manchester United emerged as 2-0 victors thanks to goals from Noam Emeran and Joe Hugill.

They last met in a competitive fixture during the 2022/23 season, which ended in relegation to the Championship for Leeds. The Whites played host to the Red Devils in February 2023, losing 2-0 to worsen their plight.

Here are all the key TV details as the two clubs prepare to lock horns once again.

Leeds United and Manchester United are set to meet in Sweden. | Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

When is Leeds United v Manchester United?

Kick-off at the Strawberry Arena in Stockholm is scheduled for 2pm this afternoon (Saturday, July 19).

Is Leeds United v Manchester United on TV?

Pre-season friendlies are not commonly shown on regular TV channels, but LUTV and MUTV are both broadcasting the action.

LUTV match passes can be purchased for £4.99 and will give fans access to a live stream commentated on by Tony Hill and Tony Dorigo.

MUTV will also be showing the game and the channel can be accessed through providers Sky and Virgin for an additional fee.

Alternatively, supporters can subscribe on the MUTV website.

Daniel Farke is preparing for Leeds United for life back in the Premier League. | Harry Trump/Getty Images

Who is expected to be playing in Leeds United v Manchester United?

Leeds have not officially announced their squad for the trip, although a report has suggested Jack Harrison has travelled to Sweden and that Patrick Bamford has not.