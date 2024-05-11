Leeds United winger 'unlikely' to play again this season after picking up injury
A raft of players left Elland Road on loan last summer following relegation to the Championship, with Harrison among them. He joined Everton a season-long loan despite reported interest from Aston Villa.
His loan deal runs until the end of the campaign but it appears his season may have been brought to a premature end.
Toffees boss Sean Dyche said: “Jack is injured and it looks unlikely we'll get him back before the end of the season. It's unfortunate as he's played a lot of football and done very well."
Everton will end their season next week on May 19, visiting the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal. Dyche has used Harrison frequently this season, starting him in 25 league games.
It remains to be seen whether or not Harrison has a future at Elland Road and it may be dependent on whether Leeds reach the Premier League or not. However, it has been reported Leeds will entertain offers for the wideman regardless.
Prior to his loan move, he had racked up 206 appearances in a Leeds shirt. He initially joined the Whites on loan from Manchester City in 2018, ahead of Marcelo Bielsa’s first season at the helm. He then spent the next three seasons on loan at the club before finally joining permanently in 2021.
