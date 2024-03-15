Leeds United 'ready' to part ways with winger regardless of Championship fate

The 27-year-old left Elland Road on loan last summer as part of the post-relegation mass exodus. He joined Everton and has established himself as a regular under Sean Dyche.

His association with Leeds stretches back to 2018, when he first joined the club on loan from Manchester City ahead of Marcelo Bielsa’s first season at the helm.

He went on to spend the next three seasons on loan at Elland Road before his move was finally made permanent in 2021. However, reports have suggested his time at Leeds could be up in the summer.

According to Football Insider, Leeds are prepared to allow Harrison to depart permanently in the summer regardless of whether or not the Whites clinch promotion to the Premier League.

He is far from the only Leeds player to have a question mark over his future, with the fate of a number of loaned out players yet to be determined. Spanish midfielder Marc Roca was also among those to depart temporarily last summer and recently hinted that his future is not in West Yorkshire.

Harrison has made a total of 206 appearances for Leeds and has 34 Whites goals to his name. Although he has not hit dizzy heights at Everton, it is difficult to imagine the wideman not attracting interest in the summer.