ANALYSIS: Leeds United float like a butterfly and sting like one on a day of deep-seated frustration

TO successfully achieve your aims in sport, you have to pack a punch.

It did not take the sight of Leeds's world champion boxer Josh Warrington on the pitch at the half-time whistle to reinforce that fact.

Leeds United's style make-over under Marcelo Bielsa has been both beguiling and brilliant in equal measure, but when talk turns to any debit side, a lack of ruthlessness in front of goal and a conversion rate in terms of chances to goals which has bordered on the lamentable at times has been an irksome Achilles heel.

Further evidence was provided by the bucketload at Elland Road on a day in which Leeds painted some lovely pictures on the canvass and caused significant damage to Swansea down their stretched defensive channels out wide, but did not strike like a viper at the business end.

The chief culprit in the first half Patrick Bamford, who spurned three chances in the sort of situations centre-forward's live for.

The pattern continued when Bamford exited the fray, with even Eddie Nketiah affected by the malaise with Wayne Routledge's late winner exacerbating the dismay considerably.

Forced to feed on scraps at the other end, the Championship's top-scorer in Borja Baston did not get a sniff all game.

But if he had, the belief was that he would not have been so profligate; even if it was just the one.

Bamford's 17th-minute header which flew wide from an excellent centre from Stuart Dallas was wasteful. Two more difficult chances which he fired off target under more pressure and where the degree of difficulty was greater added to the miss count and the frustration.

All this with a young, but seemingly natural born predator in Nketiah looking on from the bench.

A lack of composure in fine positions for Gianni Alioski and Adam Forshaw further portrayed Leeds's lack of clinical edge.

It took a defender to provide the most convincing moment in the final third moments before the interval, when Liam Cooper's thumping header shuddered the woodwork following Pablo Hernandez's corner.

Earlier, Swansea almost administered the salt with Kiko Casilla making a scampering save to keep out Matt Grimes' follow-up after Bersant Celina's free-kick hit the wall.

Attacking the Kop in the second half, the hope was that Leeds - and Bamford - would find ample encouragement to redress matters at the sharp end, cajoled by their raucous hordes whose support in song for Bamford was impressive.

Bamford fired wide from an acute angle soon after the redemption, and the connection was clean at least. The early misses were at least not overly playing on his mind, seemingly.

Still, his afternoon was curtailed early as Nketiah was thrown into the arena. The support for Bamford was stirring as he made the long walk back to the tunnel from the perimeter of the East Stand, but his disappointment at not reciprocating their backing and giving them something to truly shout about will have been felt keenly.

Nketiah almost immediately addressed the situation, when he was presented with a sight of goal, but Swansea's diligent defenders caught up and pressurised the young forward and his effort flew over.

And still the opener would not come, with Hernandez checking inside when he should have shot, with his effort blocked before a fantastic saving challenge from Connor Roberts diverted Harrison's follow-up.

Hernandez's crisp strike soon fizzled over after elegant set-up play from Helder Costa before Nketiah nodded wide as the litany of chances stacked up skyscraper-high.

The pain soon turned into torment when Routledge applied the sting.

Leeds United: Casilla; Dallas, White, Cooper, Alioski (Douglas 83); Phillips, Forshaw, Klich (Costa 72); Hernandez, Harrison, Bamford (Nketiah 61). Substitutes unused: Meslier, Berardi, Shackleton, McCalmont,.

Swansea: Woodman; Roberts, van der Hoorn, Rodon, Bidwell; Fulton, Grimes; Ayew (Byers 85), Dfanda (Routledge 63), Celina; Baston (Surridge 63). Substitutes unused: Nordfeldt, Wilmot, Naughton, Garrick.

Attendance: 34,935.

Referee: D Bond (Lancashire).