Arsenal v Leeds United: Marcelo Bielsa set to make four changes for Gunners clash

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has revealed he will make four changes for the FA Cup clash with Arsenal on Monday night.

The Whites head to North London at the top of the Championship with aims of taking on the Gunners in league action next term.

Bielsa has named his starting line-up early for the showdown at the Emirates with goalkeeper Illan Meslier and Robbie Gotts set to be handed their first-team debuts in the capital.

Kiko Casilla will be replaced in goal while Stuart Dallas will drop out of midfield for the Whites academy product.

Left-back Barry Douglas is set to replace Helder Costa in the starting eleven with Gjanni Alioski moving forward.

The final change for United will see Gaetano Berardi replace club captain Liam Cooper in the heart of defence.

Bielsa also issued an update on those players who have been sidelined in recent weeks with positive news for Jamie Shackleton, Tyler Roberts and Pablo Hernandez.

He said: "Shackleton is going to play some minutes in the Under-23s tomorrow [Sunday].

"Pablo [Hernandez] and Tyler [Roberts] are going to be in the training group next week."

Asked about the return of the Spanish playmaker ahead of schedule, he added: "Let’s see.

"One thing is to come back to training, another is when you come back to complete. He knows he is able to train this week, but we don’t really know when he is able to play."

There was also an update over Adam Forshaw's lengthy absence with the midfielder remaining out as the club continue to work on his recovery.

"He has a problem with his hip," Bielsa continued, "He cannot recover 100 per cent [at this time] from this."

Arsenal meanwhile will assess the fitness of Hector Bellerin and Gabriel Martinelli ahead of the game.

Right-back Bellerin and young Brazilian Martinelli have missed recent games with hamstring injuries, but could be fit for the clash at the Emirates.

Head coach Mikel Arteta will definitely be without defender Calum Chambers after he had surgery on Thursday following anterior cruciate ligament damage to his left knee.

He is expected to be absent for a period of six to nine months and joins Kieran Tierney on the sidelines, although the ex-Celtic left-back is aiming to return to full training in March after successful surgery on his dislocated right shoulder.