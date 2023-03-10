Latest injury news regarding Leeds United’s next opponents ahead of this weekend’s clash

Brighton and Hove Albion could without wing-back Tariq Lamptey for this weekend’s trip to Elland Road to face Leeds United. The highly-rated 22-year-old was substituted in their 4-0 win over West Ham United last time out with a knee injury.

He is now as doubt for their upcoming clash in Yorkshire as the Seagulls look to keep their impressive season going. They are currently 8th in the Premier League table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their boss, Roberto De Zerbi, has been a hit since taking over at the AMEX Stadium earlier in this campaign. The former Shakhtar Donetsk man was chosen as their replacement for Graham Potter after he quit for Chelsea.

He has provided an injury update ahead of their clash against Leeds: “Solly March and Levi Colwill are on the list. Tariq, I don’t know we will have to see.”

Elsewhere for Brighton, midfield Adam Lallana and Jakub Moder are long-term absentees, but the latter has returned to training now. Striker Danny Welbeck is also back and scored last week, as is defender Levi Colwill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad