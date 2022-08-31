Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wales forward Dan James and English winger Jack Harrison have been attracting attention from a number of Premier League rivals.

While head coach Jesse Marsch is hoping to have one new player at his disposal come 11pm Thursday night, what are the odds of him losing one or two of his key contributors?

Odds courtesy of OLBG.

Jack Harrison in action for Leeds against Everton last night (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Daniel James next club odds

Tottenham Hotspur - 7/2

Credible suitors for the Welsh forward, who has been mentioned in some quarters as a potential replacement for Son-Heung Min, Spurs’ explosive South Korean talent, though that might be just as a kick up the backside for a player who has not has not had a great start to the campaign.

Everton - 8/1

Daniel James (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Took a 1-1 draw at Elland Road in the Premier League on Tuesday night and are now second favourites to sign James. Frank Lampard’s side lost Richarlison to Tottenham this summer.

Jack Harrison next club odds

Newcastle - 6/1

The heavily-resourced Magpies have already expressed their interest in Harrison this summer and for that reason, are the front-runners. Allan Saint Maximin’s future could be the key here, if he leaves Newcastle, they may have to move swiftly to replace him.

Tottenham - 16/1

As above with James, Tottenham are on the lookout for attacking options to strengthen their push for a first Premier League title.

Everton - 20/1

Again, as above, Everton are in the market for attacking options and could come at Leeds with a double raid for James and Harrison.

Leicester - 25/1

Have been very quiet this transfer window, and the mood around the King Power is very low. A signing like this could lift the spirits and inject fresh life into Brendan Rogers’ stagnating side.

Having just signed Lucas Paqueta from Lyon for a club record fee, West Ham’s need may not be as great as it was a few days ago but they still can’t be discounted.

Man Utd - 40/1