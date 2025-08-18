Daniel Farke admitted he was worried when he saw Lukas Nmecha lining up to take what proved to be the decisive penalty as Leeds United got off the mark on their Premier League return with a 1-0 win over Everton.

The substitute marked his debut with the only goal of the game, converting after 84 minutes when a penalty was controversially given against James Tarkowski.

And although Farke had nominated the German to take the kick beforehand, he admitted he had second thoughts at the time.

"I was a bit worried when he took the penalty because when he was on the sheet for taking the penalties but once a player comes on as a substitute I'm always a bit careful," he said.

"His first one or two touches were not that tidy. I was thinking for one moment if i should step in and take the ball off him but thank God I clamed down and he proved me right with an ice-cold penalty.

"It was a great finish and he deserves to be in the spotlight after not the easiest last years.

His nervousness extended to a game Leeds dominated but did not put to bed until the spot kick.

"I was a bit worried because when you have such a dominant period, more or less the whole of the first half and the start of the second half, you have to reward yourself with a goal because an experienced side like Everton can take the result," he said.

The penalty came when an Anton Stach shot his James Tarkowski on the hand. The centre-back's arms were by his side but he was penalised for leaning into the ball.

Everton manager David Moyes was unhappy with the penalty decision, and what he saw as a lack of accountability when he went to see the officials afterwards.

"I’m obviously going to say it's not a penalty," he commented. "I've been to see the referee, he thought it was to do with VAR.

"If anything he's tried to put his arm behind his back and the ball's taken a deflection in flight.

"I think the linesman gave it. I don't know how the linesman can see it."

Not that he was disguising a poor performance by his side.

"I wasn't impressed by how we played at all," he said.

"We didn't play well enough on the night but if anything in the second half we looked a little bit more likely.

"I've got to give great credit to Leeds, they were incredibly intense, especially the first 30 minutes. We played into their hands, but they were a handful.

"We defended their corner kicks well.