Daniel Farke was pleased to Leeds United keep their belief after going behind to claim a hard-fought but deserved 3-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wolves are the only Premier League team yet to pick up a point this season, but when Leeds passed up a good opportunity in the seventh minute, the hosts almost immediately punished them, with a goal from Ladislav Krejic.

On the back of losing at Fulham to a stoppage-time own goal in their previous game, Leeds could easily have felt sorry for themselves, but instead they responded with three first-half goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"(It was) a really good first half, a dominant first half, creating many chances (and) excellent goals," said Farke.

"Today we had this clinical edge in nearly all situations.

"I think the key was we had a really dominant and confident start.

"You could feel that we wanted to go for it, we wanted to dominate this game. Sadly, at this level, if you do a mistake, normally it's relatively quickly punished and this is what happened. It's the first time in a while that we lacked awareness of defending a run in behind out of midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PLEASED: Daniel Farke waves to the Leeds United fans after an important win (Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

"This is what we did after a few minutes and of course we were punished.

"I think it was crucial that we didn't dwell under this and didn't lose confidence.

"You could sometimes feel sorry for yourself, especially in an away game, especially after such a heartbreaking end to the last game, but we just kept believing in what we wanted to do and in our gameplan, our processes.

"For that I think we were then pretty dominant, created good chances, scored three excellent goals, and deserved to be in the lead at half-time."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EXCELLENT FINISH: Noah Okafor (Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Considering there had been so much talk before the game about Leeds having not scored from open goal this season, and considering he was furious to see them pass up their first chance to put it right, Farke was delighted with the quality of his team's goals.

"The clinical edge was not there (previously) and I was thinking we have worked so hard during the whole week exactly on this topic to force a goal and then after five minutes we had Gabby Gudmundsson one against one with the goalkeeper and I was thinking, 'What the hell is he doing?'" admitted Farke.

"We have four games without scoring (in open play) and he goes for the pass instead of going for goal and put the ball under the crossbar. He tried another pass, so complicated, but I'm happy that like we stayed on it and wanted to keep going.

"They were three excellent goals.

"For the first goal it's important to ask questions exactly like Jaydon Bogle did with his good cross, slightly deflected, and Dominic showed what he can do with his head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The second goal was a free-kick, an excellent finish from Anton Stach, and the third goal came out of a good winning of the ball, a good pressing process, a good transition moment, and a moment of quality when Anton played the ball exactly in the right moment. Noah (Okafor) was running exactly in the right moment and then the ice cold finish.

"This was important for our confidence in rewarding ourselves with scoring goals that were also decisive for this game."

Leeds also stood firm when the second half was played largely in their own half, with Karl Darlow only forced into one top-level save which counted for anything.

"We would have preferred a bit more control and possession in the second half but Wolverhampton were throwing everything they had at us, all the changes at half-time (when they made a triple substitution), two physical strikers on the pitch, other offensive players came on later, they changed their base formation, they tried everything," said Farke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were always reacting a bit in the second half, but I also quite liked that we showed a different side of our game – the defensive steel – and that we were good at defending our own box.

"Like always at this level it was a hard-fought win and a tight game, but for me (there was) not a doubt it was a deserved win, especially due to the excellent first half."