Title-chasers Manchester City kick us off against top-four hopefuls Newcastle United on Saturday lunchtime.
League leaders Arsenal welcome Bournemouth and in arguably the game of the weekend, Manchester United visit Liverpool.
In the battle to beat the drop, Leeds United visit struggling Chelsea for Javi Gracia’s second Premier League game in charge.
And the weekend concludes on Monday night when Brentford entertain surprise packages Fulham.
Ahead of the latest round of games, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted the most likely outcome in every fixture.
|Match
|Home win
|Away win
|Draw
|Man City v Newcastle
|64%
|15%
|21%
|Arsenal v Bournemouth
|80%
|6%
|14%
|Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
|48%
|26%
|27%
|Brighton v West Ham
|55%
|21%
|24%
|Chelsea v Leeds United
|54%
|24%
|25%
|Wolves v Tottenham
|25%
|50%
|25%
|Southampton v Leicester
|37%
|37%
|26%
|Nottm Forest v Everton
|38%
|34%
|28%
|Liverpool v Man United
|48%
|30%
|22%
|Brentford v Fulham
|51%
|25%
|24%