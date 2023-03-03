News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Data experts predict every Premier League result this weekend including Liverpool v Manchester United, huge games in the title race for Manchester City and Arsenal, and at the bottom for Leeds United, Everton and Leicester City

Another huge weekend of Premier League action is ahead of us – but how will the results pan out?

By Nick Westby
1 hour ago
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 4:06pm

Title-chasers Manchester City kick us off against top-four hopefuls Newcastle United on Saturday lunchtime.

League leaders Arsenal welcome Bournemouth and in arguably the game of the weekend, Manchester United visit Liverpool.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the battle to beat the drop, Leeds United visit struggling Chelsea for Javi Gracia’s second Premier League game in charge.

Most Popular
Liverpool welcome Manchester United in the game of the Premier League weekend (Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Liverpool welcome Manchester United in the game of the Premier League weekend (Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Liverpool welcome Manchester United in the game of the Premier League weekend (Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

And the weekend concludes on Monday night when Brentford entertain surprise packages Fulham.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ahead of the latest round of games, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted the most likely outcome in every fixture.

Match Home win Away win Draw
Man City v Newcastle 64% 15% 21%
Arsenal v Bournemouth 80% 6% 14%
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace 48% 26% 27%
Brighton v West Ham 55% 21% 24%
Chelsea v Leeds United 54% 24% 25%
Wolves v Tottenham 25% 50% 25%
Southampton v Leicester 37% 37% 26%
Nottm Forest v Everton 38% 34% 28%
Liverpool v Man United 48% 30% 22%
Brentford v Fulham 51% 25% 24%
Kevin De Bruyne and Manchester City kick the Premier League weekend off against Newcastle (Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Kevin De Bruyne and Manchester City kick the Premier League weekend off against Newcastle (Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Kevin De Bruyne and Manchester City kick the Premier League weekend off against Newcastle (Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Data expertsManchester CityLiverpoolArsenalManchester UnitedPremier LeagueEvertonLeicester City