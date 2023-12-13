Players familiar with fans of Leeds United, Aston Villa and Leicester City are among the favourites to join Doncaster Rovers in the January transfer window.

Doncaster recruited heavily in the summer, revamping their squad with 13 new additions. Nine of those new signings arrived on a permanent basis, while four joined as loanees.

There has been promise from Grant McCann’s men but they have been plagued by inconsistency in League Two this season. They currently sit 17th in the table, seven points adrift of the play-offs.

As the January transfer window nears, clubs who are far from their desired league position are likely to be eyeing up potential recruits. Here are the favourites to join Doncaster in January courtesy of The Sports Daily.

Leicester City prodigy Kian Pennant is among the favourites to join Doncaster Rovers in January. Image: Cameron Smith/Getty Images

John Akinde - 7/4

A veteran of the EFL, 34-year-old forward Akinde is currently on the books of Doncaster’s League Two rivals Colchester United. He recently returned from an injury lay-off with a substitute appearance against Crawley Town.

Kobei Moore - 5/1

A young and exciting forward, Moore is currently contracted to Aston Villa.

Julian Larsson - 7/1

Another inexperienced but exciting marksman, Larsson currently represents Nottingham Forest and recently featured for their under-21s against Doncaster.

Kian Pennant - 9/1

The attacker’s exploits at youth level for Leicester City have earned him time with the England under-19 squad.

Gideon Kodua - 9/1

A tricky winger, Kodua has excelled for West Ham United at various youth levels and a loan move to the EFL could potentially accelerate his development.

Sean McGurk - 10/1

A creative attacking midfielder, McGurk has made under-21s football look easy at Leeds United. At 20, it may now be time for him to taste senior football.

Andre Brooks - 12/1