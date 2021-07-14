Former Leeds United chairman Peter Ridsdale. Picture: Getty Images.

Nottingham Forest chairman Nicholas Randall QC will also represent the interests of second-tier clubs on the board alongside Preston North End director Ridsdale and Bausor, who has served at Boro for a number of years.

Ridsdale, 69, who is an advisor to the owner at Preston North End, has strove to rebuilt his footballing reputation in the EFL after being widely cited for his role in the infamous financial collapse of Leeds in the early Noughties.

Barnsley co-chairman Paul Conway was reportedly among the unsuccessful candidates to represent Championship clubs.

Club representation on the EFL board is voted for by the 24 clubs in their respective divisions and the make-up comprises of three directors from the Championship, two directors from League One and one from League Two.

Fleetwood Town chief executive Steven Curwood, Burton Albion non-executive director, Jez Moxey and Carlisle United’s director of external affairs John Nixon, will continue to serve as representatives for Leagues One and Two.

The League representatives are joined on the EFL board by EFL chair, Rick Parry, EFL chief executive, Trevor Birch, senior independent non-executive director, Debbie Jevans CBE, and independent non-executive firector, Simon Bazelgette.

The changes in the make-up of Championship representatives occurs following the resignations of Reading's Nigel Howe (Reading) and Derby County's Stephen Pearce, while Mark Ashton has moved from Bristol City to take up a senior position at Ipswich Town.

Parry said: “I’d like to once again thank those departing for the contribution they have all made during their tenure on the board. We now move forward and welcome three new and highly experienced individuals to represent Championship Clubs.