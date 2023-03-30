Latest news regarding this ex-Leeds United player emerges as he finds a new home

Former Leeds United midfielder Romario Viera has been snapped up by non-league Wakefield AFC. The 24-year-old has joined the Yorkshire side on a deal until the end of the season.

The once-capped Guinea-Bissau cut ties with the Whites back in 2018 and spent a couple of years as a free agent before he signed for Tadcaster Albion in 2020. He has since spent the past two years with the Brewers but has now found himself a new home.

His brother, Ronaldo, also used to play for Leeds. He now plays Serie A side Torino on loan from Sampdoria and they also have an option to buy him permanently this summer.

Romario left Portugal with his family in 2011 and he played for Tadcaster before the Whites landed him in 2016. He then spent a couple of campaigns on the books at Elland Road and was a regular for the U23s. However, despite getting on the bench for the senior team a couple of times under Thomas Christiansen, he didn’t make a first-team appearance.