How much promotion via Championship play-offs could be worth to Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough and more

The season of finals continued last night (May 31) with the Europa League showdown between Sevilla and Roma.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 1st Jun 2023, 14:58 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 15:06 BST

Football fans have been treated to some intense and enthralling finals in recent weeks, including the League One play-off final from which Sheffield Wednesday emerged victorious.

Pride and promotions are on the line in many finals, meaning it can easily be overlooked just how much money a club can earn from their victory. Using research conducted by betting.com, The Yorkshire Post has assembled a list of football’s sixth richest finals.

These finals are ranked by how much they are worth.

1. Finals ranked

These finals are ranked by how much they are worth.

The winners receive approximately £4.03m.

2. 6. FIFA Club World Cup

The winners receive approximately £4.03m.

The winner lands £4.34m.

3. 5. UEFA Super Cup

The winner lands £4.34m.

Manchester City and Manchester United will have earned approximately £2.5m by getting through each round and there is £2m available in prize money for the winner, taking the approximate total to £4.5m.

4. 4. FA Cup

Manchester City and Manchester United will have earned approximately £2.5m by getting through each round and there is £2m available in prize money for the winner, taking the approximate total to £4.5m.

