How much promotion via Championship play-offs could be worth to Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough and more
The season of finals continued last night (May 31) with the Europa League showdown between Sevilla and Roma.
Football fans have been treated to some intense and enthralling finals in recent weeks, including the League One play-off final from which Sheffield Wednesday emerged victorious.
Pride and promotions are on the line in many finals, meaning it can easily be overlooked just how much money a club can earn from their victory. Using research conducted by betting.com, The Yorkshire Post has assembled a list of football’s sixth richest finals.
Page 1 of 2