Is Leeds United centre-back's permanent departure set to be delayed by second loan move?

Diego Llorente is set for a second loan at Roma but this time it will end with the centre-back making a permanent move, according to reports.

The Spain international's mid-season loan to Roma was always billed as being "with a view to a permanent deal" but doubts were cast over it at the end of the season when rumblings came from the Italian capital that they felt the 29-year-old's £15.3m price tag was too hefty.

But sources in Italy suggest the clubs are moving towards a compromise which will see Llorente's loan extended by 12 months with an obligation to buy at the end of it provided certain conditions are met by Llorente and his team.

The price for that, according to Roma Giallorossa, will be £8.5m as opposed to the £15.3m option they have turned their noses up at this summer.

LOAN EXIT: Spain centre-back Diego Llorente joined Roma in January

Leeds's relegation from the world's most lucrative football league means they are in a much weaker bargaining position and other clubs are fully aware of this. Quite apart from the pressure from players with international pretentions to leave, they will need to get their wage bill down even further than the automatic cuts written into contracts.

Despite having been a first-team regular last season, there are contradictory reports over whether German international Robin Koch will be available on a free transfer, with Manchester United and Eintracht Frankfurt credited with interest.

What changes Llorente's situation is the new contract he signed in December, which runs until 2026. Whether it helps or hinders is open to debate as it allows them to ask for a higher price but makes keeping him more risky financially.

Then-coach Jesse Marsch said the Spaniard's personal circumstances were a big factor in allowing him to leave in January.

Llorente played in June's Europa League final – which Jose Mourinho's side lost to Sevilla on penalties – but only as an extra-time substitute. He made just five Serie A starts.

“He has great international experience but needed a bit of time to learn how to play with us,” said Mourinho last season.

“Our playing style was a little strange for him when he arrived, but now he’s settled in perfectly.”

