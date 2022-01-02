Leeds United 3 Burnley 1 - player ratings

IMPACT SUB: Dan James raised Leeds United's levels and was rewarded with only his second goal for the club

The Clarets inevitably made them fight but they were up for the battle, and had the skill to match their desire in an entertaining win which brought huge relief to their supporters and coach.

Illan Meslier – an excellent save with his shins from Chris Wood 7

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Ayling – made an excellent chance for Tyler Roberts coming forward from centre-back 6

Robin Koch - another solid performance from a defender finding his way back from injury 6

Diego Llorente – picked up a booking which will see him suspended against West Ham United, and to make it worse, Maxwel Cornet converted the free-kick 6

Stuart Dallas – fought hard at right wing-back and scored the decisive goal 7

Adam Forshaw – solid in midfield, and enjoyed sliding in tackles in the wet 6

Mateusz Klich – created a great chance but Roberts slipped and the momentum was lost 6

Junior Firpo – played with more confidence than in perhaps any other game for Leeds 7

Raphinha – almost scored a goal of the season contender, but his shot from just inside Burnley's half grazed the crossbar 6

Tyler Roberts – great in everything but his finishing before his calf appeared to go 7

Jack Harrison - gave Leeds a deserved lead 7

Substitutes:

Joe Gelhardt (for Roberts, 58) – would probably have had to score a hat-trick to justify the reception his introduction brought, but still performed very well 7

Dan James (for Harrison, 62) – took Leeds's play to another level and scored the third 7