Leeds United 3 West Bromwich Albion 1 - player ratings

PENALTY: Patrick Bamford gets his goal for Leeds United

It was a solid if unspectacular way to round off the campaign as the Whites clinched ninth place in the Premier League.

Stuart Rayner gives his verdict on the individual performances.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kiko Casilla – one save but generally a quiet day 6

Gaetano Berardi – played most of the game at right-back in response to Callum Robinson's positioning and did well 7

Luke Ayling – did his job well, as he has all season 6

Liam Cooper – classy to give Pablo Hernandez the captain's armband 6

Ezgjan Alioski – one heart-stopping moment in what might be his farewell appearance too 6

Kalvin Phillips – a really mixed bag with a terrific free-kick, an error pounced on for West Brom's goal and a worrying shoulder injury to finish 6

Raphinha – it was his corner Rodrigo scored from 6

Pablo Hernandez – all the touches were there but the goal was frustratingly elusive on his farewell appearance 7

Stuart Dallas – never lets you down 6

Jack Harrison – making his loan permanent is a priority 6

Rodrigo – finished a stop-start season with four goals in as many games 7.

Substitutes:

Patrick Bamford (for Rodrigo, 46) – came off the bench and scored from the penalty spot 7

Pascal Struijk (for Berardi, 70) – good to see him finish a season he contributed so much to 6

Tyler Roberts (for Hernandez, 70) – has grown as the campaign has gone on 6.

Not used: Meslier, Poveda, Davis, Shackleton, Jenkins, Casey.