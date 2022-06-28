Leeds United announce two Yorkshire pre-season friendlies ahead of 2022-23 Premier League kick-off

Jesse Marsch's men will play Brisbane Roar, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace in Queensland and Perth. The middle game kicks off at 5.35am, the other two are late-morning matches.

For those without the time or money to travel to the other side of the world, there will be an opportunity to see the players much closer to home before they leave.

SIGNING: Brenden Aaronson could make his Leeds United debut at the home of York City

York's Community Stadium will play host to a friendly against Championship Blackpool at 7pm on Thursday, July 7. Tickets are now on general sale.

The new North Yorkshire ground is one of the venues to host Leeds's under-23s and this will be the second year running they have appeared there in pre-season, having taken on Villareal last summer.

As the first game of their pre-season schedule, it could see debuts for Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca and any further signings made in the meantime.

On their return from Australia, Leeds play their final pre-season fixture against Italian Serie B side Cagliari at Elland Road.

The Sardinian side were relegated to the second tier last season.

The match will kick off at 6pm on Sunday, July 31st, six days before Leeds open their Premier League campaign at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.