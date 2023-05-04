The former Whites defender was one of Marcelo Bielsa’s most trusted lieutenants during their time together at Elland Road. Berardi currently plies his trade in Switzerland with AC Bellinzona but has set his sights on a career in coaching, inspired by ‘El Loco’.

Speaking to gianlucadimarzio.com, Berardi said: "Marcelo Bielsa was fundamental to my career. He was always attentive to details. Even if the day before he had played a good game, the day after he would only highlight the mistakes we had made and convince you that he had played a bad game. I made the decision to be a coach some time ago thanks to Bielsa, it was fundamental for this choice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as discussing a figure of the club’s past, Berardi also spoke about a new Elland Road favourite – the direct and dynamic Wilfried Gnonto. Berardi joined FC Sion after leaving Leeds and came up against the Italy international when he was on the books of FC Zurich.

The former Whites defender was one of Marcelo Bielsa’s most trusted lieutenants. Image: Bruce Rollinson

He said: “I didn't know him much but everyone was talking very well about this young man. He had come on in the second half and gave us a lot to do in defence.”

The bond shared between Berardi and the Elland Road faithful was a strong one. Initially signed during the recruitment spree overseen by Massimo Cellino in 2014, he came under fire for his temperament at times but was never faulted for his commitment to the cause.

When Leeds began their first campaign back in the Premier League in 2020, just three members of the 2014/15 squad remained – Berardi, Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips. Injury delayed his top flight debut but he did eventually feature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "He [Bielsa] always pushed me to get back because he wanted me to make my debut. But he said I had to recover well because he didn't want me to make a bad impression.”