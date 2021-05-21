Pablo Hernandez and Gaetano Berardi to leave Leeds United

The home game against West Bromwich Albion will also be cult hero Gaetano Berardi's last for the club as their pair's contracts come to an end. Berardi is the club's longest-serving player, Hernandez a three-time player of the year.

Spanish international playmaker Hernandez was hugely influential in helping the Whites out of the Championship but having recently turned 36, he has struggled for opportunities since stepping up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although he started the first Premier League game of the season, his only other top-flight start came in November's 4-1 defeat at home to Leicester City. He was also part of the XI beaten at Crawley Town.

LEGEND: Pablo Hernandez was Leeds United's player of the year three seasons running

Leeds fans, though, will remember the quality and lyalty "El Mago" brought after joining the club during a difficult time in its history.

He initially came on loan in 2016-17, a penalty scored on his debut in a League Cup penalty shoot-out win over Fleetwood Town no indication of what was to follow. The quality of his first goal, at Cardiff CIty in September 2016, was much more reflective of what was to come.

He made the move permanent in the summer and was the club's and his team-mates' player of the year for the next two seasons.

Once Marcelo Bielsa came to the club in 2018, Hernande had a coach who could take him back to the Premier League, which he has previously played in for Swansea City, and the Argentinian had a player with technical ability way beyond the Championship norm.

Hernandez's 89th-minute winner was one of the highlights of last season's promotion camapign, and he was named player of the year for a third season running.

He scored 34 goals in 166 appearances for the club.

Berardi built a cult following after joining from Sampdoria in 2014,. signed as a full-back but used in the centre of defence by Bielsa.

He showed loyalty towards Leeds as they struggled outside of the top-flight and it was repaid after promotion.

Berardi's contract expired during the restart to the 2019-20 season but he remained at the club, only to suffer a serious knee injury just before the end of the campaign.

Leeds nevertheless gave him a new contract to thank him for his service and although they have only had one substitute appearance out of it, they probably consider it money well spent.