Leeds United Deadline Day: Have they done enough, what's left to do?

ARRIVAL: Left-back Junior Firpo

The Whites' squad lacks depth, but then it has always lacked depth, that is how coach Marcelo Bielsa likes it. Many would rest a lot easier, though, with a few extra bodies.

For the second summer running, they ran a two-tier transfer policy. They have once more topped up their squad with potential-packed players for the future.

With regards for the present, they looked like they badly needed a left-back after Ezgjan Alioski's departure and Stuart Dallas's performances in midfield, plus a central midfielder, a winger and when Kiko Casilla was loaned out, another goalkeeper.

Leeds liked the look of Lewis O'Brien - like Klaesson, somewhere between the two stools of the future and present signings - and having anyone who can cover for Dallas in midfield brings so much because the Northern Irishman can then cover just about every other position on the pitch. But Leeds walked away when they and Huddersfield Town were so far apart on valuations, and it seems Dallas, Klich, the just-getting-fit-again Adam Forshaw and the youngsters are the box-to-box options from now until Christmas.

It was an area Leeds tried and failed to address with Michael Cuisance 12 months ago, although they could argue Forshaw was not an option then, and Dallas was used more as a left-back than a midfielder than he is now.

The squad feels a bit on the light side but we have been here before and Bielsa's confidence in a small group has generally proved well-founded.