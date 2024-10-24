Leeds United end midfield search by bringing in former French international on short-term deal

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 24th Oct 2024, 06:00 BST
LEEDS United have ended their search for a free agent midfielder with the signing of Josuha Guilavogui on a contract until the end of the season.

Injuries to Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev have left Leeds looking light in the defensive midfield department, with the club having been linked with several players, including former Premier League duo Cheikhou Kouyate and Francis Coquelin.

Guilavogui can also play in defence and his ability to cover potential bases in that regard also ticks a key box for manager Daniel Farke.

Speaking ahead of last Friday’s derby win over Sheffield United, Farke said that any decision regarding bringing in a stop-gap signing to serve as cover would be relatively quick.

New Leeds United signing Josuha Guilavogui. Picture courtesy of Leeds United AFC.New Leeds United signing Josuha Guilavogui. Picture courtesy of Leeds United AFC.
He said: "We won’t bring in a player at the end of November. If we make a decision on a player, it will be pretty quickly.

"We will be there if a deal would make sense. Normally, I am not a big fan of this situation (signing free agents), but this situation is special and unique and you need a Plan B and C and to adapt to special necessities.

"We also have to find good solutions with a contract and we cannot spend a fortune. All boxes have to be ticked. If we don’t bring in a player in the next two weeks, then we won’t bring a player in.

"I can confirm we have had a deeper look and also with some guests at Thorp Arch with a deeper look on it.

"It’s important not to speak about names, but the profile. We are a bit thin in the holding midfield position and also in the centre-back.

"The ideal scenario is we bring in a player who is a bit more of a specialist in the holding midfield position, but can also cope with a centre-back position.

Guilavogui could be involved against Bristol City this weekend, with the club waiting on international clearance and the necessary paperwork being ratified.

An experienced option, Guilavogui has played in the top tiers of football in France, Spain and Germany. He was released by German outfit Mainz at the end of last season after making 12 appearances for the club.

The midfielder has been capped seven times by French national team.

