Leeds United's transfer window is a lot about addressing areas neglected in the past, and once more sporting director Victor Orta has tried to back Jesse Marsch with players he knows and trusts.

Marcelo Bielsa's stubborn determination to get the perfect fit for each job in his squad has seen Leeds knock back centre-forwards, central midfielders and left-backs in recent years, and only some of those holes were filled in the summer, when the Whites missed out on strikers Cody Gakpo and Bambo Dieng.

Gioringio Ritter now looks most likely to fill the centre-forward hole, with Hoffenheim's 20-year-old striker missing training and Monday's friendly ahead of a potential £35m move to Elland Road.

Ritter's arrival could further reduce Joe Gelhardt's already limited game-time so he may be interested to hear that former club Wigan Athletic are said to be keen on a loan, along with Stoke City.

When Max Wober arrived from Red Bull Salzburg it looked like he would fill the hole at left-back, despite centre-back looking his most natural position but he made an assured debut in the FA Cup at Cardiff City as a central midfielder.

Even after the summer arrivals of Tyler Adams and Marc Roca, they still seem to want more in central midfield having lost Mateusz Klich to Major League Soccer. They have been linked with Moroccan World Cup star Azzedine Ounahi and Danilo of Palmeiras.

Alfie McCalmont has gone on loan to Carlisle United.