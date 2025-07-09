Leeds United joining the Premier League's building boom is a must – with challenges

EXPANSION: Leeds United have submitted plans to Leeds City Council which will increase Elland Road's capacity to 53,000 (Image: Leeds United)

The Premier League is in the middle of a building boom, and it makes sense for Leeds United to join in.

The last time Leeds had ideas like this, they were wary of Ridsdaling things up having returned to the Premier League after 16 years. Once three years of cautiously waiting to establish themselves passed, they were back in the Championship.

This time sources within the club say relegation will not stop them.

With an overwhelmingly positive response from a consultation questionnaire and much thought into infrastructure around the stadium, it is hard to imagine the council throwing a spanner in the works.

Leeds need this to happen to get back to the club they want to be.

Not so long ago, with television revenue booming, expanding or moving stadia was out of fashion.

The cost of their new home in 2006 was partly blamed for Arsenal's decline and with television revenue sky-rocketing, a 2018 BBC study found 11 of 20 Premier League clubs – including Hull City – could have made profits in 2016-17 even if they let fans in for free.

NEW BUILD: Everton's new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock will host its first competitive game in August (Image: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

But then came the success of another north London ground – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, opened 2019 – the end of the TV boom and the need to squeeze the pips out of PSR (profit and sustainability rules).

Liverpool have expanded Anfield to 60,000, Fulham's Riverside Stand added 8,000 seats and Everton have a shiny new stadium. Aston Villa, Brighton and Hove Albion, Crystal Palace, Manchester City and Nottingham Forest have started or are planning expansions. Bournemouth have bought their ground back to make it bigger, and Manchester United, Newcastle United and Chelsea are debating whether to move or rebuild. Even Arsenal are looking into adding up to 20,000 seats.

"There's three ways of increasing matchday revenue – increasing the size of the stadium, increasing the number of matches or increasing (ticket) prices," explains the country's most respected football finance expert, Kieran Maguire, Senior Teacher in Accounting and Finance at the University of Liverpool.

"Premier League television revenue is locked in until 2029 and the current deal is not worth much more than the last. So matchday revenue becomes increasingly important for Premier League clubs."

PASSION: Leeds United are wary of not diluting the atmosphere at Elland Road with too much corporate seating (Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Premier League football means four fewer home league games in 2025-26 for Leeds, who sold out Elland Road throughout their two years in the Championship and have a 26,000 season-ticket waiting list.

They will get over it thanks to the huge TV deal, but the first new domestic contract agreed since that 2018 study has not kept pace. At £6.7bn over four years, it is up on the £5.1bn of the last three, but £8.3m per game, as opposed to £10.1m.

Sky viewing figures were down 10 per cent last season, TNT 17 per cent.

Club Expansion plans Arsenal Looking at increasing capacity from 60,704 to 80,000 Aston Villa Expanding from 42,460 to 50,000, with plans for 52,000 Bournemouth Bought stadium and looking to increase capacity to 20,000 or 23,000 from 11,307 Brentford New stadium 2020 Brighton £40m upgrade to increase capacity by 800 to 32,500 Chelsea Debating whether to build a new stadium or expand current home Crystal Palace Increased main stand to add 8,300 seats Everton New stadium for 2025-26 Fulham Riverside Stand has increased capacity by 8,000 to 28,500 Liverpool Anfield capacity increased to 60,000 Manchester City Work underway to increase capacity to 60,000 Manchester United Debating whether to build a new stadium or expand current home Newcastle United Debating whether to build a new stadium or expand current home Nottingham Forest New 10,000 Peter Taylor Stand planned to increase stadium capacity to 35,000 Tottenham Hotspur New stadium opened in 2019

FOOTBAL FINANCE EXPERT: Kieran Maguire (Image courtesy of University of Liverpool)

It is a huge if, but if the Liberal Democrats succeed with plans to force the Premier League to put 10 matches a year on free-to-air TV, that would further reduce the value.

Meanwhile, there has been a perfectly justified backlash against rising prices, most despicably in that new Fulham stand, where season tickets can cost £3,000 even when subsidised by a rooftop swimming pool, eight-tier hospitality section and three-floor "Sky Deck" with views across the Thames.

UEFA’s most recent European Club Finance and Investment Landscape report, which studied over 700 clubs, found "The majority of top clubs have doubled gate revenue since 2009 with eight generating more than €100m (£86.3m)" but the top six came from Paris, Barcelona, Madrid, London and Munich.

Not Yorkshire.

Yet there is no "London weighting" for footballer's wages. Players will go to Fulham over Leeds for a few quid more, and their agents take the same regardless of where they call home, so Leeds must find ways to compete financially.

Not that they are doing badly at monetising Elland Road. The study has them with the 27th highest yield per home match in Europe in 2022-23, and 16th per fan – €50 (£43.2) when the average is €35-€45.

More seats is only half the battle.

The next challenge is sensible prices – not too low that they cannot compete, not too high as to dilute the atmosphere so thumping when promotion was raucously celebrated against Bristol City in April.

The board understands Elland Road adds points. When Leeds were last relegated in 2022-23, only three bottom-half clubs (Palace, Chelsea and Forest) lost fewer home games.

Prices will go up, but hopefully not ridiculously.

The idea is for new West Stand hospitality to subsidise normal seats there and in a bigger North Stand which could not pay its way alone.

The public relations of keeping prices as close to reasonable as the Premier League gets to it is not to be ignored. Leeds are best united.