Leeds United’s fight and fire was exceptional, says Tyler Roberts

LEEDS UNITED have been rightfully feted following Friday night’s majestic victory over West Bromwich Albion, but Tyler Roberts believes that he and his team-mates showed their “ugly side” as well.

Leeds turned in a high-quality performance to re-assert their automatic promotion credentials in a handsome 4-0 Championship win, yet it was a success forged upon graft and industry, according to Roberts.

He had a fine game against his former club and said that facing them represented a source of personal motivation.

Inspiration was not hard to find in all of those in white jerseys as Leeds made an emphatic statement in an ultra-intense performance that vanquished memories of their painful defeat at QPR three nights earlier.

Roberts said: “I think that is the big thing about us, we enjoy doing the ugly side of the game and teams cannot deal with it.

“I think if we keep the high pressure and the intensity which we can do all game – and we have showed – then it helps us dominate teams and we do that in every game.”

On triumphing at his old side’s expense in a big Championship match-up at the top end of the table the forward, outstanding on the night in a man-of-the-match performance that saw him set up two goals, added: “It added a little bit of an incentive, of course.

“But I just try to perform like that every game and it came together and hopefully that will help me push on and become more of a big part of this team.”

The victory served as a welcome rewind to the scintillating form that United showed in the opening third of the campaign, with the margin of the triumph likely to have shored up confidence levels for the run-in.

It was nicely timed, too, given forthcoming engagements against the likes of Bristol City and Sheffield United, who visit Elland Road on Saturday week.

On a welcome boost for Leeds, Wales international Roberts, who had a St David’s Day to savour, said: “I think we are confident against any team that we can score goals.

“It has not quite come together recently as we have had a few close results and a few losses and a few draws.

“But against any team I know that we can score goals and we have shown that (against West Brom).

“I think it is up there with our best performances. It was a different type of performance because of the loss on Tuesday and the kind of fight and fire that we showed was exceptional.

“I think that shows what we are about as a team.”