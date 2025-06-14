Leeds United set to avoid June's mini-transfer deadline but big buys could be delayed

LEEDS UNITED are not facing a mini-transfer deadline this month, unlike some clubs battling to keep on the right side of football's financial fair play rules, but it could be July before recruitment really kicks into gear.

The Whites have been open about having to sell players to fund the calibre of player manager Daniel Farke wants for a return to the Premier League, and five key signings are understood to be their target.

As yet they are still to make a signing this summer but nor are they expected to have to sell before June 30 to avoid a 2025-26 points deduction.

Club sources insists they are free to buy as well, but it may be the big five signings wait until July.

The last four days of June 2024 saw around £250m of transfer activity involving Premier League clubs. It was the sort of frenzy that normally comes in late August or January, but June marks the end of the accounting period on which profit and sustainability rules (PSR) are based.

Premier League clubs are not permitted to lose more than £105m over three years, or £39m in the Championship. Having spent one year in the tp flight and two in the second tier, Leeds' limit is £61m, almost the amount they lost in 2022-23.

Last June Aston Villa, Chelsea, Leicester City, Newcastle United, Everton and Nottingham Forest traded players, mainly young academy graduates, for high seven and eight-figure fees. Lewis Dobbin and Omari Kellyman are yet to start a Premier League game for Aston Villa and Chelsea respectively, Tim Iroegbunam and Maatsen cost more than £1.5m per league start, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall more like ten times that.

"EVERY PENNY" PLEDGE: Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe (right) with manager Daniel Farke (Image: Harry Trump/Getty Images)

All Premier League clubs cleared PSR for last season, although the authorities' pursuit of Leicester has seen them charged for overspending in 2023-24, when they beat Leeds to promotion from the Championship.

After their loss in their first season back in the Championship, Leeds were also big sellers, with academy product Archie Gray joining Tottenham Hotspur for a fee in the region of £40m. He is understood to have had a release clause in his contract which expired on June 30.

No Leeds players are believed to have such clauses this season – time-dependent or otherwise.

They are waiting to hear if left-backs Junior Firpo and Sam Byram will sign new contracts, making that an obvious position to target. First-choice goalkeeper Ilan Meslier ended last season on the bench, and Leeds looked into signing a "No 10" in January, with Sheffield United rebuffing interest in Gustavo Hamer. Winger Manor Solomon was only on loan last term.

TARGET: But Senegal midfielder Habib Diarra has rival suitors (Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

A centre-forward would seem logical, there has been much speculation about central midfielders and Max Wober's admission he is up for sale points to another centre-back.

Udinese's Jaka Bijol is thought to be the prime target, but Leeds are yet to meet the £17m asking price for the Slovenian. Millwall's Japhet Tanganga, expected to be available for just £1.2m, could be a cover option.

Strasbourg’s Habib Diarra is believed to be the main midfield target but with other suitors for a £20m-plus-rated player who scored for Senegal against England on Tuesday, they need alternatives. Newcastle United's Sean Longstaff and Shea Charles, on loan at Sheffield Wednesday from Southampton last season, have been linked.