Leeds United striker links up with National League high-fliers on a short-term loan deal
The 20-year-old has excelled for United under-21s this term, netting an impressive nine goals in seven appearances in all competitions.
In a bid to broaden his footballing education and increase his first-team experience, he will now link up with the Minstermen, who are riding high in third spot in the Conference and are just four points adrift of Barnet.
Thomas could make his debut at home to Ebbsfleet United on Saturday.
York chief Adam Hinshelwood, whose side have won seven of their opening 13 league fixtures, losing just once, confirmed in midweek that Thomas had been training with the club with a view to completing a loan deal for the frontman, who is out of contract at the end of the season.
Speaking to the York Press, Hinshelwood said: "Leeds have let him train with us for the last few days, so we can cast an eye over him, and we have done that.
"We’ve been impressed with what we have seen, so it’s down to us to have a chat with Tony (McMahon, Director of Football) and then speak to Leeds and see what is best.
"We’ve been really encouraged by what we have seen from him and we’re hoping that we will be able to do something there.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.