Leeds United striker links up with National League high-fliers on a short-term loan deal

LEEDS United academy striker Luca Thomas has joined National League outfit York City on a short-term loan.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old has excelled for United under-21s this term, netting an impressive nine goals in seven appearances in all competitions.

In a bid to broaden his footballing education and increase his first-team experience, he will now link up with the Minstermen, who are riding high in third spot in the Conference and are just four points adrift of Barnet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas could make his debut at home to Ebbsfleet United on Saturday.

WIMBLEDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 01: Alfie Bendle of AFC Wimbledon goes past Luca Thomas of Leeds Utd during the FA Youth Cup fourth round match between AFC Wimbledon and Leeds United at The Cherry Red Records Stadium on February 01, 2023 in Wimbledon, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

York chief Adam Hinshelwood, whose side have won seven of their opening 13 league fixtures, losing just once, confirmed in midweek that Thomas had been training with the club with a view to completing a loan deal for the frontman, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Speaking to the York Press, Hinshelwood said: "Leeds have let him train with us for the last few days, so we can cast an eye over him, and we have done that.

"We’ve been impressed with what we have seen, so it’s down to us to have a chat with Tony (McMahon, Director of Football) and then speak to Leeds and see what is best.