Daniel Farke says that when it comes to attacking players, Leeds United "can't have enough quality" despite a signing which leaves them looking pretty well stocked.

The Nigerian-born Swiss international is primarily seen as a left winger, but can play across the forward line.

It leaves Leeds with Okafor, Willy Gnonto, Daniel James, Largie Ramazani and Jack Harrison in wide positions. The 25-year-old can also cover for Joel Piroe, Lukas Nmecha and Dominic Calvert-Lewin at centre-forward.

And although full-back has taken over as manager Farke’s recruitment priority despite a knee injury to midfielder Ethan Ampadu, he is greedily hoping he might be able to add another forward or two.

"We have a lot (of attacking talent) but if you want to have quality, you can't have enough of it," said Farke.

"His (Okafor's) favourite position is on the left wing. We had Manor Solomon last season and we have lost this player (returning to Tottenham Hotspur after his season-long loan) so it fits perfectly.

"He can also play as a second striker or perhaps even as a 'false 9'. He has played this role a lot and he has shown in the past he can deliver end product – goals and assists at the highest level for AC Milan, especially in his first season.

NEW SIGNING: Noah Okafor (left) has joined from AC Milan (Image: Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

"He has scored at Champions League level. He's got really good pace, really good dribbler, really good in one-on-ones.

"He has more or less everything to impress. We'll just bring him close to the door and back him, help to develop him, trust him and give him the chance then it's up to him.

"At full-back we could need an addition. With Noah the big pressure is off but I wouldn't rule out one or two more signings in the offence."

Okafor started his career at Basel, before moving to Red Bull Salzburg, then Milan. He spent last season on loan at Napoli with a January move to Leipzig reportedly falling through after medical concerns following a mid-season calf tear.

KNEE INJURY: Leeds United captain Ethan Ampadu (Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Okafor has played in the Champions, Europa and Nations Leagues.

He arrives after a full pre-season, including 90 minutes against Leeds, and was registered in time to make his debut at Arsenal in the Premier League's evening kick-off on Saturday.

Asked if he could feature, Farke said: "It's at least possible because he was involved with AC Milan in the whole pre-season and featured last weekend for several minutes so he doesn't need three or four weeks to build up to a game."

Holding midfielder Ampadu will not face the Gunners after injuring his medial cruciate knee ligaments in a tackle with Everton's Tim Iroegbunam on Monday. He played on for another 20 minutes.

"He will be out at least until the international break (in early September)," said Farke.

"I hope to have him back on the other side of the international break. Normally he's back pretty quickly on the training pitch after injuries.