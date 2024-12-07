Leeds United v Derby County: Daniel Farke on case for defence at business end of Championship as top-two rivals get stingy

CRUNCH the numbers of several leading sides at the top end of the Championship and their defensive statistics are pretty exceptional.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Included in that bracket are Leeds United.

For others such as Sheffield United, Burnley and to a slightly lesser extent, Sunderland and West Brom, the goals against column is the one which shrewd second-tier observers will gravitate towards when scrutinising the current table.

It begs the question: Will the two sides who post the best defensive statistics come season’s end occupy the automatic promotion positions?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LEEDS, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 18: Illan Meslier, Daniel James and Sam Byram of Leeds United interacts after the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United FC and Sheffield United FC at Elland Road on October 18, 2024 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

That happened on the last occasion that Daniel Farke led a side to the Premier League in 2020-21. His Norwich team (36) had the second best goals against record. The one with the best in Watford (30) accompanied them.

Ahead of Friday night’s game with Middlesbrough, Burnley boasted the best record with just six concessions in 18 matches. They came into the game on the back of five successive shutouts and four consecutive wins without conceding.

The Blades also have numbers to admire. They have kept eight home clean sheets in a row and have not conceded since August 17. Regardless of venue, they have let in just two first-half goals at league level this term.

Sunderland have also conceded just twice in the opening 45 minutes of games thus far and then there’s Leeds’ accomplishments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke’s side have registered five clean sheets in their last six home matches ahead of today’s game. Since the opening day of the season, they have conceded just two league goals at Elland Road.

It also certainly promises to be a fascinating battle for the division's Golden Glove award with Leeds’ number one Illian Meslier, Blades keeper Michael Cooper and Clarets custodian James Trafford all already into double figures in terms of clean sheets.

Albion’s Alex Palmer, who shared last season’s accolade with Meslier, is breathing down their necks.

On the case for the defence at the Championship’s business end, Farke said: "It is my experience, since I came to English football, that when you are there with the best defensive record in this league, you will be promoted to the Premier League. This is something what we always have an eye on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are made for attacking, if I am honest and we always have at least four attacking players on the pitch and then two attacking full-backs and then (in) our defensive midfield positions play midfield players like Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell.

“For many other teams, they will probably play as number 10s. Also our centre-backs are quite good on the ball.

“We create many chances and have scored many goals. We should have scored a few more if I am honest.

“This will always be our signature as we always want to be the protagonist and attack the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But we never lose out - in terms of fight and focus - that we also want to be good in terms of defending."

For Leeds, there have been two outliers with three goals conceded on the opening weekend against Portsmouth and three more in a similarly crazy game at Swansea just under a fortnight ago.

In their other 16 league games thus far, they have conceded just seven goals.

Farke continued: "With many games, we have been extraordinary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There’s been one or two games where we have not been at our best. At Swansea, for example.

"Quite often, if I am really honest, the first game after an international break is when we are struggling a little bit."

Returns to action after an international hiatus might not always be straightforward for Leeds, but their record in pre 3pm kick-offs is more striking.

United have not won in their past nine ‘early’ games, with the run stretching back to March. They come into Saturday’s game on the back of one such defeat, at Blackburn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke, as is his wont, deals with the cards he is dealt with. Even if he might not always like it, as a bit of a football traditionalist.

He added: "Sometimes, you are just a bit unhappy when they choose an early kick-off and we have this quite often after an international break or when we have a pretty difficult schedule. For us, we don’t use it as an excuse, but a fact.

"I still don’t like it as I think fans at Leeds are a bit more in the mood for a competitive football game at 3pm and not at lunch time.