Leeds United go into a Saturday lunchtime kick-off against Tottenham Hotspur boosted rather than disheartened by two heartbreakers in their last three matches, according to Daniel Farke.

Just as well, because familiar adversary Thomas Frank has given their opponents their mojo back. There should be a pep in both teams’ step at Elland Road.

It might not instantly look like it, but Leeds take on the third Champions League team they have faced already this season on the back of four morale-boosting matches.

That might seem odd to say when they have only won one of them, taking sweets from the baby that was Wolverhampton Wanderers to triumph 3-1 at Molineux.

But holding Newcastle United to a 0-0 was creditable, and it is the performances, not the results, which sandwiched the Wolves game Farke and his squad are taking heart from.

Stoppage-time goals meant they only took a point from matches against Fulham and Bournemouth, but in lieu of results, last season's Championship winners gleaned confidence from outplaying both.

"I think it's important as a newly-promoted side that you take a bit of the enthusiasm of promotion into the first games and deliver good performances and results, and that belief is increasing that you can deliver at this level," says Farke, reflecting on the 1-0 loss at Craven Cottage and 2-2 draw at home to the Cherries.

Belief only takes you so far, of course, but opening with a win over Everton means Leeds could take stock from the cushion of eight points from six games – better than eight other sides, including Manchester United and European qualifiers Newcastle, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.

BIG PICTURE: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke with Pascal Struijk after the 2-2 draw with Bournemouth (Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

It took newly-promoted Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton until October, November and February respectively to hit eight points last term. All were relegated.

"There's a perception that as a newly-promoted side even if you spend £150m, £200m you have no chance at this level," admits Farke.

"As a newly-promoted side it's in the back of your mind so it's important to add a few positive results and even more important than the results, the performances.

"You can see we can dominate many periods of the games, and even at this level, we are capable when we are under pressure not to allow any chances.

FRIENDLY RIVALS: Daniel Farke and Thomas Frank in their days managing Norwich City and Brentford respectively (Image: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

"When I think about our first three home games, Everton, Newcastle and Bournemouth were not able to create a chance (in open play), just Bournemouth two unnecessary set pieces.

"And also the strong away performances. There was heartbreak at Fulham but the performance gave us confidence and Wolves was a top away performance.

"Every good performance helps with confidence and belief. It becomes more of a positive cycle to establish yourself at Premier League level. This is how it should work."

The bad news is Spurs are not the soft touch they were in league football last season, swapping entertainer Ange Postecoglou for the more pragmatic Frank, a manager Farke got used to facing at Brentford.

HEARTBREAK: Eli Kroupi scores Bournemouth's stoppage-time equaliser at Elland Road, but Daniel Farke says his players took the right things from it (Image: Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

"It's always great to see Thomas," says Farke, a regular rival when he was in charge at Norwich City. "His teams are always well-structured, well-managed and coached.

"You can see his handwriting, his mentality and the intensity the team plays with. They play and press with intensity. They threaten by often running in behind.

"His style of play, the detailed set-pieces, attention to throw-ins, all these topics are important for Thomas, and also the mentality to grind out results.

"If you play every three days (as Spurs do as a Champions League side) sometimes it's a bit difficult to always be there with a top performance but they still found a way in the last games to grind out a result.

"His team is always fit, shows a good mentality, a good spirit. This comes totally down to Thomas."

Farke stressed Frank’s long-term work but the most impressive thing about him this season is how quickly he has turned Spurs around, taking 11 points from the first six games.

DETAILS: Thomas Frank with Mohammed Kudus in pre-season (Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

"It's different when you’re working to establish your club, step by step, at Premier League level (as at Brentford) to taking over a club who are desperate to win the league, trophies or qualify for the Champions League," Farke points out.

"But he has all the skills and also the personality to be such a fantastic manager. I would totally back him to bring success and a top mentality.

"He’s not just as a great manager but also a great human being."