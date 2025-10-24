With eight points from their first eight matches back in the Premier League, Leeds United are where they want to be going into Friday's game at home to West Ham United.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But manager Daniel Farke is trying to strike a balance between taking the pressure off his players and making them "greedy" for more.

Starting with victory over Everton has allowed Leeds never to drop below the point-a-game line, although they need a positive result against the Hammers to maintain that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After seeing his side lose 2-0 at newly-promoted Burnley on Saturday, Farke was facing more questions about "must-win" games, even thought he clocks have not yet gone back. Whilst keen to play that down, he also wants his players to be upset at not having more points.

"We've spoken about needing a one-point average per game to survive, we were never under the line, so this is positive," reflected Farke.

"We have shown – perhaps apart from the last game a bit, although it was also not like the scoreline would make you think – that we belong in this league.

"Although we had problems in the last game due to our offensive availability, we were still able to create chances – more than you should need to create in an away game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have scored goals and we have shown that we are capable of that. It gives a lot of belief.

WANTING MORE: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke (Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"It's also important to be not in a mood (where we think), 'Okay, we can relax' or we can take the foot off the gas or we don't have to be aware. At this level you have to make sure whenever there is a chance to win points, you have to do this.

"We have to make sure we find the efficiency and not just waiting for help or praying for help or faith or what we deserve. In football you have to grab your reward yourself.

"We have to stay greedy and aware that we have to grab our reward ourselves and not just to wait for gifts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Overall I'm happy performance-wise, also not unhappy with what we have achieved so far, but stay awake and stay greedy. We could have already been in a much better position and we want to make sure that we win as many points as possible in the upcoming games."

DISAPPOINTMENT: Leeds United's players after the 2-0 defeat at Burnley (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

West Ham sacked former York City defender Graham Potter in September but his replacement as manager, Nuno Espirito Santo, has taken one point from three games. Ridiculously, Nottingham Forest are on their third manager of the season.

Farke knows he is also at a club where the pressures on managers are huge, but feels experienced enough to deal with it.

"I think the average regime of a manager here (at Leeds) is two-and-a-half years," he said. "Normally you just last for two-and-a-half months!

"If you can't handle the heat, don't go into the kitchen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm totally relaxed and totally confident because I know what we are doing. But at Premier League level, there will be always pressure. For an emotional club like Leeds United, even more.

"Last season after every draw (at Leeds), there were sack rumours – not after a loss, but after a draw. And we played the best season in the history of this club – 100 points, best goal difference, broke all the records, best results, nearly 100 goals.

"Even after winning the title there were some rumours. I guarantee you, it will be (the case) as long as I stay as Leeds manager.

"We know exactly what we are doing. I didn't wake up as a manager for Leeds United, I have developed into this role, working for other clubs where you are also under pressure every gameday. I can deal with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And honestly, when the focus is a bit more on the manager it's great because the players can concentrate on what they are doing.